Petre Andre proud of his children

London, Aug 11 (IANS) Singer Peter Andre is a proud father as his children, whom he shares with his former wife Katie Price, got a distinction in their London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art exam.

Congratulating his 13-year-old son, Junior, and 11-year-old daughter, Princess, the singer took to his Instagram account and shared the video of himself with his children, reports mirror.co.uk.

Along with the video, he wrote: “They only just went and got a flippin distinction in their LAMDA exam. So proud of you both. Proud poppa.”

The clip was taken the morning of the exam, and showed him trying to ‘pump’ the little ones up for their day.

Junior and Princess have been staying with Peter and wife Emily MacDonagh along with the couple’s children – Amelia and Theo.

–IANS

