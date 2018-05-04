Petrol adulteration racket busted in Bengal

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) A racket involving the supply of a low-priced petroleum products has been busted in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district by CID officials and two persons have been arrested, the agency said on Saturday.

“Acting on a tip-off, a CID team conducted a raid on Friday night at a petrol pump at Birpara in Alipurduar district, while a tanker was unloading an industrial solvent, low priced petroleum product, into an underground reservoir of a petrol pump,” an agency official said.

“During raid one tanker having 7,000 litres of industrial solvent was seized. Two persons were arrested namely Bijoy Das, driver of the truck and licence holder Asish Mittal’s brother Bikash Mittal who was overseeing the transfer,” official said.

A case has been lodged at Birpara police station, official added.

