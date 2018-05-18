Petrol almost Rs 85 a litre in Mumbai, crosses Rs 80 in Chennai

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The petrol price in India’s financial capital Mumbai touched Rs 84.99 a litre on Wednesday.

Petrol prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already reached unprecendent levels, and are now setting a new benchmark every other day.

In Chennai, price of the fuel breached the Rs 80 a litre mark on Wednesday and was priced at Rs 80.11 per litre, according to data on the website of Indian Oil Corp.

Similarly, in Delhi the fuel’s price inched higher to a new record of Rs 77.17, and in Kolkata, it cost Rs 79.83, almost a five-year high.

Since the dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, prices have increased over Rs 2.50 per litre across all metropolitan cities, leading to demands from various quarters for urgent action by the government to curb the price rise.

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Centre for the fuel price hike and claimed that the rate can be reduced by Rs 25 per litre but the government is not doing it.

“Bonanza to central government is Rs 25 on every litre of petrol. This money rightfully belongs to the average consumer,” he tweeted.

“Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. It also puts additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol,” Chidambaram added.

Diesel prices, which have already reached unprecedented levels, set new records across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel was sold at Rs 68.34, Rs 70.89, Rs 72.76 and Rs 72.14 per litre, respectively.

