Petrol, diesel prices can be increased further

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The prices of petrol and diesel can increase further as Parliament on Monday passed Finance Bill to allow the government to increase special additional excise duty by Rs 18 and Rs 12 respectively.

This compares to present limit of Rs 10 and Rs 4 for petrol and diesel respectively.

The government had increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre after a crash in oil prices in global markets.

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2020, the government has got another mandate to increase the duty further.

–IANS

