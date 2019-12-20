Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Petrol and diesel prices continued to increase on Tuesday because of the rise in crude oil prices in the international market.

Petrol prices have increased for the third consecutive day, while the rise in diesel price has continued for the sixth consecutive day.

State-run oil marketing companies on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by 10 paise in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and nine paise per litre in Kolkata. The price of diesel has again increased by 18 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, while by 19 paise per litre in Mumbai and Chennai. Petrol and diesel prices have also increased in all other cities of the country.

According to the Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai increased to Rs 75.14, Rs 77.79, Rs 80.79 and Rs 78.12 per litre respectively.

At the same time, the price of diesel in the four metros has increased to Rs 67.96, Rs 70.38, Rs 71.31 and Rs 71.86 per litre respectively.

–IANS

hindi-dpb