Petrol, diesel prices fall 9 paise on Saturday

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Prices of petrol and diesel fell around nine paise in the four metro cities on Saturday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 78.20 per litre, down from Rs 78.29 on Friday, data on the Indian Oil Corp’s website showed.

In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol prices were at Rs 86.01 and Rs 81.19 a litre respectively, down nine paise from Friday’s levels.

In Kolkata, petrol price fell by eight paise to Rs 80.84 per litre.

Prices of the key transportation fuels have been cut marginally on a daily basis, under the dynamic pricing system since May 30, as global crude oil prices began to ease. Currently, the Brent crude oil is priced around $76 per barrel.

In tandem with petrol prices, diesel prices also witnessed a downturn. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was sold at Rs 69.11, Rs 71.66, Rs 73.58 and Rs 72.97 per litre, all prices down nine paise from Friday’s level.

–IANS

rrb/ksk/bg