Petrol, diesel prices hiked across all major cities

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) After no change on New Year Day, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Thursday, the Oil Marketing companies said.

Petrol prices were up by 8-11 paise and diesel was hiked by 11-14 paise in all major cities across the country.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up to Rs 75.25 a litre while diesel was selling at Rs 68.10 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 77.87 a litre and diesel at Rs 70.49 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel are Rs 80.87 and Rs 71.43 a litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 78.20 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 71.89, a litre, after the price increase.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on New Year day as no increase was announced.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates and are reviewed on a daily basis.

