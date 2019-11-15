Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd day
New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second day on Thursday as the crude oil prices eased after a rise in the past week.
As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively. The diesel prices were Rs 65.84/litre, Rs 68.25/litre, 69.06/litre and 69.59/litre respectively.
The Brent crude futures fell 0.45 per cent to $62.17 a barrel. The international benchmark rose 2.53 per cent to $62.45 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 0.30 per cent to $56.05 per barrel.–IANS
