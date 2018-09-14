Petrol, diesel to be cheaper by Rs 2 in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following the reduction of cess by the state government, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Monday.

“Our government has decided to reduce the cess on petrol and diesel. The fuel price will be decreased by Rs 2 per litre,” the CMO tweeted.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also announced the relief to the people at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km northwest of the state capital.

The fuel prices will be slashed across the state post Monday midnight.

Currently, the price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel is Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corp.

Bengaluru alone has lakhs of vehicles, including 45-50 lakh two-wheelers and 20-25 lakh cars and four-wheelers.

