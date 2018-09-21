Petrol over Rs 90/L in Mumbai, Rs 85.99 in Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Spiralling fuel prices continued their upward march on Monday as petrol price in Mumbai crossed the landmark level of Rs 90 per litre. Diesel prices also hit new highs for the second consecutive day.

Petrol was sold at Rs 90.08 per litre in country’s financial capital Mumbai, up from Rs 89.97 on Sunday, data on the Indian Oil Corp’s website showed.

In the other key cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 82.72, Rs 84.54 and Rs 85.99, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 82.61, Rs 84.44 and Rs 85.87 per litre.

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amid increasing crude oil prices. On Monday, the price of Brent crude oil crossed the $80-per-barrel mark.

Diesel prices also rose on Monday in tandem with petrol prices.

Cost of diesel in the four metros of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai was at Rs 74.02, Rs 75.87, Rs 78.58 and Rs 78.26 respectively, against the Sunday’s levels of Rs 73.97, Rs 75.82, Rs 78.53 and Rs 78.20 per litre. Prices in all the four cities are at their record levels.

