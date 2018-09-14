Petrol price touches new highs, diesel unchanged

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Petrol prices climbed fresh highs on Thursday across the four metros, while diesel prices were unchanged for the second consecutive day.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 82.22 per litre, up from Rs 82.16 per litre on Wednesday, data on the Indian Oil Corp’s website showed.

Petrol prices were unchanged in the metros on Wednesday.

In the other key cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 84.07, Rs 89.60 and Rs 85.48 per litre, respectively, up from Rs 84.01, Rs 89.54 and Rs 85.41 per litre.

The cost of transportation fuel has been on the rise since August 1, largely because of high crude oil prices and falling rupee. Depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar makes the import of crude oil expensive as transaction is done in dollars.

Sector experts feel that high excise duty in the country also aided the high prices.

Prices of the other key transportation fuel, diesel, however, was unchanged on Thursday for the second day in a row.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were unchanged at Rs 73.87, Rs 75.72, Rs 78.42 and Rs 78.10 per litre repectively.

Cost of the fuel in all the key cities except Kolkata are at their record levels. The all-time high price of diesel in the West Bengal capital is Rs 75.82, recorded on September 11.

