Petrucci fastest in Valencia MotoGP’s 2nd free practice

Valencia (Spain), Nov 16 (IANS) Danilo Petrucci of Italy (Alma Pramac Racing) on Friday set the pace in the second free practice for the Valencia Moto Grand Prix, however the Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) is still the fastest in the overall standings after the two sessions.

Petrucci finished the rain-hit practice in the first spot, clocking a time of one minute, 41.318 seconds, with a 0.407-second lead ahead of Marquez, while Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) came in third with a time of one minute and 42.081 seconds, reports Efe.

Marquez still had the fastest lap in the first free practice session with one minute and 39.767 seconds earlier in the day.

The end of season Valencia Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday.

–IANS

tri/sed