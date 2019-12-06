Pfizer denies report on sex run by Irish sheep after drinking Viagra

London, Dec 11 (IANS) Drug manufacturer Pfizer on Wednesday denied a report which claimed that hundreds of sheep in Southern Ireland went on a week-long uncontrollable sex drive after they drank water from Ringaskiddy harbour where Pfizer had “accidentally spilled tonnes of Viagra.”

Reacting to the coverage by worldnewsdailyreport, the company said it has a long-standing commitment to protecting the environment and the communities in which we operate.

“Pfizer manufacturing facilities operate to high environmental standards and are regulated and licensed by health authorities and environmental agencies to protect human health and the environment,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The report, however, claimed that to the surprise of hundreds of shepherds, the animals behaved very strangely and were sexually overactive, according to a worldnewsdailyreport.

During an interview with RTE One, Michael Murphy, a shepherd, described his animals as “behaving like sex maniacs”.

Pfizer said that its facilities all have environmental licenses that strictly regulate air emissions and water discharges in accordance with Irish environmental law as enforced by the EPA.

