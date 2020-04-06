PGI-Chandigarh to contribute Rs 2.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the PGI Hospital here has decided to contribute one day’s salary of all the categories of employees towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

The amount works out to Rs 2.15 crore, a statement by the hospital said on Monday.

The Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) block of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has become fully functional for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Twelve positive patients have been admitted to the NHE block. One of the positive patients, who is on ventilator and has been admitted to the ICU of the NHE block, suffered renal shutdown and successfully underwent hemodialysis on Sunday and is stable.

Quarantine facility for the PGI healthcare workers has also been arranged, said the statement.

Those quarantined will be accommodated in private wards and guest houses of the institute and facilities provided by the Chandigarh administration.

The PGI said that it is receiving support from Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore to tackle the pandemic.

It said the PGI team is working 24×7 from the frontline in managing Covid-19 suspected and positive patients, apart from treating the patients visiting the PGI emergency.

