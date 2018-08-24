Philippines blast: Police on high alert

Manila, Aug 29 (IANS) Police in the Philippines island of Mindanao were on high alert on Wednesday after a bomb blast in a market in Isulan area killed two people and injured 36 others.

Isulan, capital of Sultan Kudarat province, was celebrating the “Hamungaya Festival” when a bomb exploded on Tuesday night at a market, Efe news reported.

“Effective this morning police units in Mindanao are on full alert status. This is the response until the completion of the martial law,” the state-owned Philippine News Agency quoted General Oscar Albayalde as saying.

Albayalde said the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, which is affiliated with the Islamic State, has claimed to be behind the attack while further investigations are on.

Isulan Police Chief Celestino Daniel said that the attack had targeted government forces as the bomb exploded when an army convoy was passing through the area.

Three explosive devices were found in the area.

