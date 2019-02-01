Philippines to tighten entry of foreign workers

Manila, Feb 6 (IANS) The Philippines Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Wednesday that it will soon impose stricter requirements and procedures in issuing special work permits and provisional work permits to foreign nationals who intend to work in the country.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the BI will require additional documents from foreign applicants before they are granted work permits. The move was to address the growing number of foreigners who take jobs that Filipinos could fill.

“This is to ensure that these work permits are issued only to aliens whose jobs could not be performed by Filipinos,” Morente said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

The BI will require new applicants to submit additional documents, including the validity of stay as tourists, address, existence, nature of business, financial viability of petitioning company and Securities and Exchange Commission and other government licenses to operate.

“These new rules are meant to protect the interest of local workers, as we have observed that in the past, foreigners may abuse their permits and take away jobs from our (countrymen),” Morente said.

No work permits would be issued to aliens seeking jobs as construction workers, cashiers, janitors, carpenters and other blue-collar jobs. Only authorized BI officers and alien control officers may approve or disapprove working permits, he added.

–IANS

pg/soni/