Photography-poetry book on ‘various moods’ of Dal Lake launched

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) A book compiling photographs and poems on the “various moods” of Jammu and Kashmir’s Dal Lake was launched by Honorary Consul General of Comoros K.L. Ganju at the Prithvi Fine Art and Cultural Centre here.

The photographs in the book “Ekam: The Supreme One” have been clicked by Sangeeta Gupta, when she was posted in Srinagar as the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu and Kashmir, a statement said.

The photographs capture the seasonal changes visible around the lake, coupled with the poems she wrote on its different moods.

Prithvi Fine Art and Cultural Centre is a Delhi-based non-profit organisation promoting art, literature and music of India.

