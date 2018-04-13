Physically challenged man killed, son held

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) A physically challenged man was beaten to death in West Bengal’s Malda district, for which his son was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Bijoy Mondal of English Bazar beat up his father Sujoy Mondal with a wooden stick after an altercation on Saturday night over a family issue, leading to his death, a police officer said.

“Bijoy has been charged with murder. He will be produced in a court on Monday,” the officer added.

–IANS

