Piers Morgan takes break from ‘Good Morning Britain’

London, March 21 (IANS) TV personality Piers Morgan is taking a short break from “Good Morning Britain”.

The 52-year-old presenter, who has hosted the breakfast show since 2015-end, said on the show that it was his last appearance for a while, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I’m going away for a little while… This morning when I got into the world’s worst lift, someone said to me ‘Are you sad to be leaving?’

“And I said I’m about as sad as I am when I’m leaving the denist’s chair after having a root canal.”

However, co-host Susanna Reid was quick to reassure viewers that it wasn’t a permanent hiatus.

“I just want to point out that he’s not leaving permanently, because whenever you (say things like this), there’s always a flurry of activity,” she said.

–IANS

