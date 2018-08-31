Pilgrims throng Krishna shrines in Mathura, Vrindavan

Mathura/Vrindavan, Sep 3 (IANS) Tens of thousands of Krishna devotees congregated to celebrate the birthday of Hindu deity Sri Krishna on Monday.

More than 5,000 temples in the Braj area including Vrindavan and Mathura were decked up for the festivities.

Despite the intermittent drizzle, the mood was upbeat as spirited devotees chanted Sri Krishna bhajans while moving from one shrine to the other.

The main temples were attractively decorated and flood lit. “Flowers from Kolkatta and Bangaluru have been procured,” a temple official said.

Mathura district officials said elaborate security arrangements were in place and to ensure smooth traffic management.

Traffic was diverted both in Vrindavan and Mathura.

“The crowd will swell in the evening at the Dwarkadheesh temple and the Sri Krishna ‘janamsthaan’,” another official said.

The Yamuna river flowing to the brim afforded a spectacular sight for the pilgrims at Vishram Ghat in Mathura and Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan.

