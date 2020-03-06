Pilot calls Scindia’s joining of BJP unfortunate

Jaipur, March 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot here on Wednesday described Jyotiraditya Scindia’s joining of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “unfortunate” and said he wished things could have been resolved collaboratively.

“Unfortunate to see Scindia parting ways with the Congress. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party,” tweeted Pilot, who shared a good bond with the former Guna MP.

The tweet came hours after Scindia joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of party chief J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vice-President Vinay Sahasrabudhhe and others.

After joining the BJP, Scindia said the Congress was in a denial mode and was not the same party it used to be.

Scindia, who quit the Congress on Tuesday, was later expelled for anti-party activities. Following his exit, the 18-month Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh started lurching as 21 MLAs close to the royal family also resigned.

Meanwhile, the Congress has shifted MLAs to Jaipur to avoid poaching by the BJP.

Earlier in the day, calling Scindia an “opportunist”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it would have been better if he had left the party earlier.

“Had the opportunist gone earlier, it would have been better. The Congress gave him a lot in the last 17-18 years. He was given several posts and also made a Union Minister. But he showed his opportunist streak by deserting the party. The people will not forgive him,” Gehlot said.

