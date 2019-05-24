Pilot dead in small plane crash in US Georgia

Washington, May 26 (IANS) A pilot was killed after a single-engine plane crashed on Saturday in a wooded area on St. Simons Island in the southeastern US state of Georgia, according to the Glynn County Fire Department.

The crash didn’t affect any homes or bystanders on the island, Lt. Brian Scott with the Glynn County police said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane, which could hold up to four people, took off Saturday morning from Savannah International Airport. Officials believe the pilot was the only one on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident, said local media reports.

–IANS

rs