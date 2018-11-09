Pilot, Gehlot to contest Rajasthan polls

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Two Chief Ministerial aspirants of Congress — Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot — here on Wednesday announced that they will contest the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly elections but avoided answering questions on who will be the CM face.

“I and Gehlot will both contest the Assembly polls and Congress will come to power in the state,” Pilot told the media at the party headquarters here.

He also said that there was a lot of infighting within the Bharatiya Janata Party over ticket distribution and disgruntled leaders have been queuing up to join the Congress.

To a question regarding the CM face of Congress, Gehlot said: “Since Independence, it has been the tradition of Congress party not to name the CM face in states. We are proudly carrying forward that legacy.”

While Pilot, a former MP and Union Minister, will be contesting the assembly polls for the first time, Gehlot has been the Chief Minister twice.

–IANS

