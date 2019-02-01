Pilot killed in Mirage crash cremated in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The last rites of Squadron Leader Sameer Abrol, who died when a newly-upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter crashed at the HAL airport on Bengaluru on Friday, were held with full state honours here on Sunday.

The body of Abrol, who belonged to Ghaziabad, was brought to his house in Gandhi Nagar here on Saturday. It was then taken to the Hindon cremation ground where Union Minister Gen. V.K. Singh (retd.), who is also the local MP paid tributes. Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Atul Garg and other politicians were also present.

A guard of honour was also given to Abrol before his last rites.

Squadron Leader Siddharth Negi was also killed on the crash.

