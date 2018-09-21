Pinarayi Vijayan returns from US after treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived here on Sunday

from the US after completing his treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He left the state on September 2 along with his wife Kamala Vijayan and was treated at the famed Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

His trip was originally scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state.

Before returning from the US, he had a meeting with the Kerala community and told them that he expects Rs 150 crore as contribution towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

–IANS

sg/ksk