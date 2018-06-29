Pink gives daughter a kiss during gig

Perth, July 6 (IANS) Singer Pink gave her daughter Willow a kiss during her concert here.

This week, the 38-year-old pop star kicked off the nearly two-month long Australian leg of her ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour’ in Perth. On the second of a four-night stint at Perth Arena on Wednesday, Pink brought her eight-year-old daughter, Willow, out on stage, reports etonline.com.

Wearing colourful leggings, a black tank-top and purple noise-cancelling headphones, Willow looked delighted to be up on stage as her mother — rocking a red jumpsuit — gave her a big kiss in front of the crowd.

On Thursday morning, the “Try” singer took to Instagram to share an update on her family, which includes Willow and her one-year-old son, Jameson, both of whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.

“Happy Fourth of July everybody from rainy, cold Perth. We’re in winter again. Winter is coming,” she quipped in the video, referencing “Game of Thrones”.

“Both kids with thermometers stuck up their b**s. What’s your temperature? 101.4. What’s his? 103! What’s mine? Who cares? Happy Fourth! Woohoo!”

–IANS

nn/