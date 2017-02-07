Pink proud of her post-baby body

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer Pink is proud that she hasn’t lost any baby weight.

The 37-year-old hit the gym on Monday for the first time since giving birth to her son Jameson Moon in December last year, reports pagesix.com.

Pink shared her excitement for being “normal” on Instagram, with the caption, “Day 1! Let’s do this (week six post-baby and I haven’t lost any weight yet!) yaye me! I’m normal.”

Jameson is Pink’s second child with her husband Carey Hart. The couple has a 5-year-old daughter named Willow Sage.

