Pink welcomes second child

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Singer Pink and her husband Carey Hart have welcomed their second child, a boy. The couple have named their son Jameson Moon Hart.

The baby was born on December 26 on the Boxing Day, reports mirror.co.uk.

Pink took to Instagram to share the first photograph of her baby.

“Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” Pink captioned the image.

Pink, who also has five-year-old daughter Willow with Carey, also posted an image of her husband cuddling up to the newly born.

“I love my baby daddy,” she wrote alongside the image.

No other details about the baby have been released yet.

Pink announced her pregnancy in November, when she shared a photograph of her baby bump on the micro-blogging site.

