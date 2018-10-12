Pipeline explosion kills 19 in Nigeria

Lagos, Oct 13 (IANS) A pipeline explosion in early hours of Friday had killed at least 19 people in two villages of Osisioma local government area of Abia state in southern Nigeria, a para military body said.

Benito Eze, state commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, confirmed the number of casualties to media in Umuahia, the capital of the state.

Eze said that 16 people, including one woman, died in the explosion that occurred at Umuaduru village, where some youths in the area were scooping petroleum products from vandalized pipelines.

He said three others died in the fire that occurred in a private residence at Umuimo village in the area.

