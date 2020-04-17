Piszczek in talks with Dortmund on new contract

Warsaw, April 18 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has suggested that he would like to stay for another season as the Pole’s contract expires in June 2020.

“I’m in talks with the club. In the coming weeks, everything should be clarified, I hope that I will be able to continue my career at Dortmund,” Xinhua news agency quoted Piszczek as saying in an interview with Polish TV Canal+.

The 35-year-old, having played 29 matches this season in all competitions, joined Dortmund in 2010 and won two Bundesliga titles and two German Cup.

It was believed to be his last season at Signal Iduna Park, but according to German media, the club want to keep Piszczek.

The Bundesliga is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Piszczek said: “We received an information that it would be good to continue the season as it’s important for many clubs on the financial matter.”

“For now, it’s hard to predict when we will be back on the pitch. It’s rumoured about May 9. The officials are expected to meet on April 23 to discuss the future on the competition during the virtual conference,” Piszczek explained.

As the German media said, the most likely scenario is to continue the season behind the closed doors.

“Everyone of us would like to play with supporters on the stands, but the situation is difficult. Both league’s and club’s officials have signed TV contracts and we have to play. I think the fans would also be happy if they could watch football on TV,” concluded the Pole.

–IANS

aak/