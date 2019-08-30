Pitt teases potential ‘Once Upon a Time…’ mini-series

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt says a mini-series on his recently released film, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” could be on the horizon.

Pitt spoke to The New York Times about his thoughts on fame, struggles with alcoholism – an unreleased detail was published from the profile, including Pitt’s confirmation that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino discussed a streaming version of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” expand into several episodes with more footage.

“Yeah he’s talked about it. It’s a pretty arousing idea,” Pitt said, reports variety.com.

The actor also said as to why he thinks an episodic version of Tarantino’s fantastical Manson murder story may find more success in today’s streaming era.

“…What I notice about the younger generation is that they’re used to receiving a lot of information at a much faster pace, and they’re more inclined to watch a short series of episodes where you can stay in it as long as you want or jump out whenever you get bored,” he said.

Pitt said that while he loves the “transportive experience” of going to the movie theatre, he also feels episodic series can lend more freedom to character and story development.

“I look at series where you can spend much more time on characters and story and explore angles you don’t always get to in film,” he said.

