Pixel 3 XL may come in ‘Clearly White’ colour variant

San Francisco, July 30 (IANS) With Google expected to launch Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones within the next few months, the latest leak from XDA Developers via a forum user named “dr.guru” has revealed the latter could be released in a “Clearly White” colour variant.

“dr.guru” has leaked some-high quality hands-on images of the purported device.

“The images, which are said to be of the Pixel XL 3’s ‘Clearly White’ variant, seem to back up previous reports regarding Google’s forthcoming phablet, including one rumour that the handset would sport a notch on its face, two front-facing cameras and a bottom front-facing speaker,” TechRadar reported on Monday.

Based on the device’s Fastboot screen, the smartphone in question packs 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The device’s rear does not have Pixel line’s signature two-tone effect, with what appears to be a reflective glass covering the whole back panel, the report added.

If the tech giant plans to follow the same launch timeline as its previous iteration of Pixel smartphone generations, then users can expect to an official launch around October 4.

