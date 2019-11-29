Piyush Goyal earns praise from Twitterati

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s photograph of rushing to Parliament to field questions from members went viral on Twitter, with users praising him.

A Twitter user posted the picture and captioned it: @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting.” The post got 265 retweets and 998 likes.

A user replied: “Modi leadership…All dedicated servants only. No space for power- and status- seeking greedy politicians”. Another post read: “Dedication! Great leader, sir.”

One user commented: “You then don’t know Piyush Goyal ji. Once I was in same Air India flight he was in… no security, no assistant, drove with us in a shuttle bus to the terminal.”

One user tagged the post along with a poster of Farhan Khan as in Bhag Milkha Bhag where he played the character of the legendary athelete. One wrote: “Vande ‘Piyush’ Express”.

–IANS

tsb/saurav/pcj