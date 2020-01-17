‘PK Banerjee to be released from hospital on Friday’
Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee will be released from hospital on Friday where he was admitted after he fell ill a few days back with electrolyte imbalance.
“He is better now. He will be released tomorrow,” a family source told IANS.
The 83-year-old former India captain is suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia, said a statement from the hospital on Wednesday.
Banerjee was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday after he fell ill.
