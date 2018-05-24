PKL-6: Dabang Delhi appoints Krishan Hooda as new coach

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Former Indian team chief coach Krishan Kumar Hooda was on Tuesday appointed coach of the Dabang Delhi team for the upcoming sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The announcement came a day before the players’ auction in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hailing from Rohtak, Hooda has a meritorious coaching profile attached to his name. In his 32-year long relationship with Kabaddi, Hooda has coached the Haryana State team, and the Haryana Police Kabaddi team towards many notable victories in important events.

He has also served as chief coach of the national team, during the course of which the team won the SAF games and Asian Championships on multiple occasions.

Acknowledging the appointment of Hooda as the new coach, Saumya Khaitan, CEO of Dabang Delhi KC said: “It is important to channel our team’s energy and grit towards the right direction. Hooda has a proven track record of successfully coaching several teams, and individual athletes, across national and international realms of the sport.”

“His diverse and rich coaching experience will play a crucial role in creating a powerful strategy for the upcoming season,” Khaitan added.

Hooda said: “I am thrilled to be part of Dabang Delhi KC and positively look forward to using my abilities to shape powerful strategies, this Pro Kabaddi season.”

