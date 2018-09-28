Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Defending champions Patna Pirates will take on home team Tamil Thalaivas in the first clash of the season six of Pro Kabaddi which will see 12 captains unveil the coveted trophy here.

Captains from all the teams came together on one stage to unveil the trophy and decoded their strategy for the season.

Talking about the famous Dubki, Pardeep Narwal said, “I will never stop doing the dubki. This season along with the dubki, I have worked on multiple strategic moves to counter our opponents. For Patna Pirates, one of the most challenging teams we believe is Puneri Paltan because their defence is very strong.

Talking about the team composition, Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur said: “In the previous season our team composition was heavy on youngsters. So, if it happened that I was not on the mat, taking instant decisions was tough. This year, the team has a perfect balance of young and experienced players.”

Commenting on the biggest rivals for Bengaluru Bulls this season, captain Rohit Kumar, said: “According to me, the team that puts its best foot forward will win, it is a competition, and everyone will come prepared. In my opinion Tamil Thalaivas is the most prepared team for this season, under the able guidance from Ajay Thakur.

The inaugural ceremony will be a star-studded affair, with eminent sports icons and film personalities expected to attend.

With many firsts this season, the caravan will travel to Kochi for the play-offs and the grand finale will be held in Mumbai on January 5.

