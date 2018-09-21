PKL: Haryana Steelers announce Yogeshwar Dutt as team ambassador

Sonipat, Sep 26 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League franchise Haryana Steelers have appointed 2012 London Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt as their brand ambassador, it was announced on Wednesday.

The CEO of Haryana Steelers Mustafa Ghouse felt they had found the perfect fit in the wrestler.

“We are delighted to have Yogeshwar joining the Haryana Steelers as Team Ambassador. He has, through the years, been a fantastic role model to everyone beyond the wrestling mat. He is an icon for the country and the state and we are certain his presence will help elevate the sport in all the right ways,” he said.

Yogeshwar, who has also been awarded the Padma Shri, the Arjuna Award and the Khel Ratna for his contributions to sport, was happy about his new role.

“Haryana has always been a home to Kabaddi and when JSW Group bought a team that represented the state on a national platform, I was quite delighted,” Yogeshwar said.

“I look forward to seeing how we can work together to deepen the state’s association with the Sport through the Steelers and I look forward to cheering for the team I can truly call my own.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming season, especially the home leg in Sonipat, which also happens to be my hometown.” he added.

The Haryana Steelers, led by Surender Nada, will play their opening game on October 8 against Puneri Paltan in Chennai.

The Steelers’ chase for their first title has been bolstered by the addition of ace raider Monu Goyat who, at 1.51 crores, was a record-breaking signing from the auction.

–IANS

gau/bg