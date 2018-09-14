PKL: Puneri Paltan announces online ticket sales for home leg

Pune, Sep 17 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Puneri Paltan on Monday announced opening of online ticket sales for their home leg, starting from October 18 for the upcoming season.

The tickets can be obtained from BookMyShow and franchise’s official website. The offline ticket sales counter will start their sales two days prior to the beginning of the matches at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, according to a statement.

The first match in the home leg will be against Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of Puneri Paltan Kailash Kandpal said: “We are privileged that we have such strong fan base who turn up in the stadium, in huge numbers, season after season.

“Puneri Paltan is ‘their’ team and we are a family of 1 million plus and growing. Last season, all the matches in Pune were houseful.

“We recognise their love and thank them for the unrivalled and solid support. As Vivo PKL has grown bigger and grander, the Paltan’s home matches would be one of the major sporting events that Pune would witness this year,” he added.

The sixth edition of the league will begin from October 7 in Chennai.

