PKL: Surender Nada named assistant coach for Haryana Steelers

Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) Star defender Surender Nada was on Sunday appointed assistant coach of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) outfit Haryana Steelers, whose Head Coach is Rambir Singh Khokhar.

Nada, who was injured in the Steelers’ opening game this season, will lend his expertise off the mat for the remainder of the ongoing sixth season.

This change in leadership was prompted due to the resignation of previously appointed Assistant Coach Narender Kumar, who had to return to his post in the Services.

Delighted at his new role, the former captain of the Steelers said: “Injuries are always part of sport and I am aware of that. However, post injury I was determined to stay associated with the team and it was decided that I join the team as mentor and adviser.”

“I would specifically be working with the defenders for the rest of the season, as that part of our team seems to be slightly unsteady this season and I am hoping that years of experience and knowledge as a strong defender would be beneficial to the team,” Nada added.

Nada, who was injured during the opening leg of the tournament in Chennai, has been working with the team of experts at Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary post his surgery for a broken arm.

He rejoined the team in Pune and will continue with his recovery with the team’s sports therapist while on the road.

Head Coach Khokhar also highlighted the benefits Surender would bring to the team: “Surender has been one of the strongest defenders in the country and we could not have found someone more appropriate to be working with our team.”

“He is highly respected by the boys, having been a part of the team since the last season and I am sure he will have a strong and positive influence on the boys,” he added.

–IANS

dm/kk/shs