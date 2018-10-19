PKL: Tamil Thalaiva end losing streak, beat Puneri Paltans 36-31

Pune, Oct 23 (IANS) Tamil Thalaivas losing run finally came to an end as the Ajay Thakur-led side defeated host Puneri Paltan 36-31 in an inter-zone challenge match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Ajay Thakur bagged 12 points and entered the 600-point club in the league. Apart from him, Jasvir Singh picked eight points.

For Pune, sUbstitute GB More scored 10 points.

Both the teams took raid and tackle points in the first five minutes as the score was tied at 4-4.

Raiders Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir took raid points at regular intervals as the Thalaivas led 10-6 after nine minutes. Pune forced a super tackle in the 13th minute as they cut the deficit to just one point.

Later, Thalaivas inflicted the first all out of the match in the 15th minute to lead 15-12. Nitin Tomar scored two more raid points for Pune as they trailed 15-16 at half-time.

The Thalaivas held a slender advantage for the first 10 minutes as they led 23-20 after 30 minutes.

Ajay scored a crucial raid point in the 31stminute to give Thalaivas a five-point lead before Jasvir chipped in with a two-point raid as the Thalaivas inflicted another all out to lead 29-20 in the 32nd minute.

In the 35th minute, Thakur attained a super 10 with a two-point raid to give Thalaivas 31-22 lead.

In the 38th minute, the visitors led 32-27 before Pune picked two quick points to cut the deficit to 29-32.

Jasvir scored a critical two-point in the 39th minute to give Tamil Thalaivas 34-30 lead.

Amit Hooda then took a tackle point as the visitors clinched the contest 36-31.

