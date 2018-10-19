PKL: U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans 41-20

Pune, Oct 23 (IANS) U Mumba rode on raider Siddhart Desai’s fantastic show to brush aside Telugu Titans 41-20 in an inter-zonal challenge match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday.

Siddharth picked a total of 17 points as the opponent’s defence competely failed in stopping him. For the Titans, raider Rahul Chaudhary managed to collect seven points as he became the first player in the history of the league to bag 700 raid points.

Meanwhile, U Mumba also inflicted three all outs in Tuesday’s contest.

Rahul opened Titans’ account with a successful raid but Siddharth replied back with two fine raids as U Mumba took a 3-1 lead in the first three minutes.

The Titans then reduced the deficit through a successful tackle of Mumbai’s Abhishek Singh, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, while Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari and Rahul’s raid helped them take a 5-3 lead before U Mumba came from behind to level the score 6-6 in the first 10 minutes.

While the Titans’ raiders and defenders kept on faultering, Siddharth kept on picking crucial points as U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 15th minute to take a 13-7 lead.

In the last five minutes, Siddharth and Rahul collected few points for their respective teams as U Mumba led the contest 17-12 at half-time.

In the second-half, U Mumba came all gun blazing to completely dominate the session. While Siddharth kept on firing, Titans’ raiders kept on throwing points before U Mumba inflicted the second all out in the 26th minute to take a 25-16 lead.

Rahul’s couple of consecutive successful raids took the Titans to 18 points in reply to their opponents’ 28 points.

In the last 10 minutes, U Mumba picked another 13 points while Titans could only manage to fetch two points as the former registered a massive 41-20 win.

–IANS

kk/prs