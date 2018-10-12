Plane crash in Germany kills 3

Wasserkuppe, Germany, Oct 15 (IANS) At least three people were killed and another eight injured on Sunday when a small propeller plane crashed into a group of people at an airfield in the central German state of Hesse, police officials reported.

Citing the police, local media reported that the pilot was attempting to gain altitude after an aborted landing, but was unable to climb and crashed into the group at the Wasserkuppe hill mear the town of Fulda.

In a brief statement, Hesse police reported that several people were killed by the accident, without providing further details.

