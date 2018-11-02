Plane crashes after mid-air collision in Canada

Ottawa, Nov 4 (IANS) Two aircrafts collided mid-air over Ottawa’s west end on Sunday, which led to one of them crashing in a nearby field, the police said.

Police said one of the aircraft crashed into a field near McGee Side Road just east of the 417 in Carp in rural west Ottawa. The other aircraft was redirected to Ottawa International Airport and safely landed there, sustaining only minor damage, Canada’s CBC news reported.

Paramedics are on the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.

Police say it is not yet known how many people were aboard each plane or whether any injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what type of aircraft were involved and how the collision occurred.

The crash is the second in the Carp area in less than a month.

In mid-October, an ultra-light plane crashed on a road, narrowly missing a house and leaving the pilot seriously injured.

–IANS

ahm/