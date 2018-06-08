World

Plane crashes in Australia barely missing homes

Views: 1

Melbourne, June 9 (IANS) Authorities in Australia on Saturday began probing a fatal light airplane crash in the suburbs of Melbourne, in which one person was killed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft was involved in a “fatal collision with terrain” on Friday, Efe news reported.

The small airplane burst into flames upon impact, said the police, adding that “one person, who is yet to be formally identified and the sole occupant, was located deceased in the aircraft”.

Photos from the scene of the crash show the plane’s wreckage lying just metres from private residences.

–IANS

and/ksk

ALSO READ:   Cuba identifies 20 victims of plane crash
Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *