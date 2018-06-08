Plane crashes in Australia barely missing homes

Melbourne, June 9 (IANS) Authorities in Australia on Saturday began probing a fatal light airplane crash in the suburbs of Melbourne, in which one person was killed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft was involved in a “fatal collision with terrain” on Friday, Efe news reported.

The small airplane burst into flames upon impact, said the police, adding that “one person, who is yet to be formally identified and the sole occupant, was located deceased in the aircraft”.

Photos from the scene of the crash show the plane’s wreckage lying just metres from private residences.

