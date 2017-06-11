Plane returns to Sydney after engine damage

Sydney, June 12 (IANS) A China Eastern Airlines flight from Sydney to Shanghai returned to after a massive hole was detected in one of its engines, an airport official said on Monday.

The Sydney airport official said that the MU736 took off from Sydney at 10.30 p.m., on Sunday night, but had to return an hour later, after the damage was detected and fuel dumped, reports Efe news.

Firefighters were waiting at the airport to assist in the emergency landing, but the plane touched down without incident.

No injuries have been reported.

“The crew observed the abnormal situation of the left engine and decided to return to Sydney airport immediately,” the general manager of China Eastern Airlines Oceania region Kathy Zhang told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The incident is now under investigation.

