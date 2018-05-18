Plane with 104 passengers crashes in Havana

Havana, May 18 (IANS) A Boeing 737 plane, believed to be carrying 104 passengers, crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport, media reports said.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said many are feared dead, according to Sky News.

The plane came down shortly after take-off and exploded on the “highway” between Boyeros and Havana, near the Jose Marti International Airport here, Radio Habana Cuba tweeted.

Fire crews and ambulances were at the scene, BBC reported.

The plane reportedly belongs to Cubana de Aviacion. The flight was headed to Guyana, an airport source told CNN.

