Players with 100 plus caps an advantage: Hockey captain Rani

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India’s women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal feels they carry good international exposure and players having 100 plus international caps will be an advantage for them in the forthcoming Women’s Hockey World Cup.

The Rani-led team on Sunday departed for London to feature in the forthcoming Hockey World Cup, slated to be held between July 21 and August 5. It will be India’s first appearance in the prestigious event in eight years.

Ahead of the team’s departure, skipper Rani Rampal said that the team consists of players who have more than 100 International Caps which will be an advantage for the side.

“It is a plus point for us that this team barring only three or four players have been playing together for over two years now and have had good international exposure with many of them having more than 100 or 150 plus International Caps for India,” the skipper said.

The Indian team is grouped in Pool B with Olympic Champions England, World No.7 US and Ireland.

The Indian eves will kick-off their campaign against hosts England on July 21.

–IANS

kk/pur/sed