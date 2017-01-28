Playing same characters gets monotonous: Param Singh

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, currently seen as an anti-hero — Rangeela — in the new TV show “Ghulaam”, says playing similar roles again and again onscreen makes acting “monotonous”.

“When I was doing ‘Sadda Haq’, I got offer for this show. I thought it would be challenging for me to play this character. Otherwise, playing yourself or same characters again and again gets monotonous in your acting and your behaviour,” Param told IANS.

“It becomes boring for an actor. When you play something new, then it feels fun,” added the actor, who has previously appeared in shows like “Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi” and “Sadda Haq”.

Talking about “Gulaam”, Param said: “The content and the story of the show is very different from what I have done before. It’s a male-centric show and different from ‘saas-bahu’ shows and kitchen politics. I am playing the title character in this one.”

He said that target audience for the Life OK show are men.

“With this show, our target is basically men. Yes, there will be some drama in it, so that women can also enjoy watching it. But our main target is the men,” he said.

The show also features Vikkas Manaktala.

–IANS

sas/nn/vm