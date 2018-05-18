Plea filed in SC for CBI probe into Thoothukudi violence

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killings of protesters during the anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The plea filed by the practicing advocate of the apex court G.S. Mani, also sought registration of an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Thoothukudi collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials.

The petition said the announcement of Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of those killed during the shooting is only to please the pubic and in order to escape from the heinous crime of murdering innocent civilian.

He demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of people who were killed in the firing, and Rs 25 lakh to those who got seriously injured.

The petition further demanded that internet services in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu be restored, as they had been suspended after the incident.

Advocate Mani alleged that a “pre-planned” murdered committed by the police personnel with the help of the high-level police official and district administration — District SP and District Collector.

Seeking CBI probe, the plea said state police would not be able to conduct a free and fair investigation into the incident due to the involvement of senior police officials.

The Thoothukudi protests turned violent and a total of 13 people were killed when police fired at thousands of protesters demanding closure of the Vedanta Group-run Sterlite Industries for polluting the area and leading to severe health problems for area residents, besides depleting groundwater table.

Hundreds were injured while demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant.

Construction work for a proposed second facility near to the existing unit was stopped after an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

