Plea for Imran Khan’s disqualification rejected

Islamabad, Sep 24 (IANS) The Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification for not being truthful and righteous.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar dismissed the petition on the grounds that it had already been rendered ineffective, reports Dawn .

The court ruled that the petition seeking Khan’s disqualification as an MNA (Member of National Assembly) was filed during the term of the previous National Assembly, which has now completed its tenure.

The petition was filed by advocate Danyal Chaudhry in May 2017 soon after the apex court had constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe allegations of corruption against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and had been pending before the court since then.

Chaudhry sought a special oath for the JIT members to protect them from getting influenced by Khan’s speeches.

The petition had requested the apex court to restrain Khan from activities which could influence the minds of the JIT members because his speeches and press releases could prejudice the investigation team.

It alleged that Khan was making speeches to undermine the Panama Papers case judgement and further influence the expected outcome of the JIT investigation.

–IANS

ksk/sed